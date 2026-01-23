Listen Live
Close
Sports

Voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer On IU’s Historic Season

Published on January 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: CFP / Getty

Following the Indiana Hoosiers national championship win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday, there was one man in particular whom everyone seemed happy for. 

That would be Don Fischer, who has served as the voice of Hoosier football and basketball since 1973. Don has been fortunate enough to call the Hoosiers championship runs in basketball under Bob Knight, but on the football field success was hard to find. All of that changed when Curt Cignetti arrived in Bloomington two years ago. 

During the Friday edition of The Ride With JMV, Don joined the show and shared his thoughts on the Hoosiers unprecedented championship season. Listen to that conversation and more below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Hoosiers Championship Parade 2026: What We Know

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close