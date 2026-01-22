2026 Indiana Fever Schedule Released
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever just dropped their 44-game schedule for the 2026 season on Wednesday.
The action kicks off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, May 9, with a high-profile matchup between the Dallas Wings. This opener is expected to feature the last four No. 1 draft picks: Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and the upcoming top pick of the 2026 draft.
Some other matchups, featuring the Fever, include:
- Portland Fire on May 20
- Commissioner’s Cup against the Atlanta Dream on June 4
- Commissioner’s Cup against the Chicago Sky on June 11
- Commissioner’s Cup against the Toronto Tempo on June 16
- Las Vegas Aces on August 6
- Regular season finale against the Minnesota Lynx on September 24
Select tickets go on sale on this coming Thursday at 2 p.m.
You can view the full schedule on fever.wnba.com.
