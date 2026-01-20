20 Notable Football Players That Played For Indiana University
Indiana University football has reached the pinnacle of success, capturing its first-ever national championship in a thrilling 27-21 victory over Miami.
This historic achievement marks the culmination of decades of grit, determination, and unwavering belief in the program.
While this year’s team will forever be remembered for its perfect 16-0 season, it’s important to recognize the players who laid the foundation for this moment.
From trailblazers who broke barriers to record-setting stars who electrified fans, Indiana football has been shaped by a remarkable group of athletes over the years.
These players not only brought pride to Bloomington but also helped elevate the program to new heights, inspiring future generations of Hoosiers.
Their contributions, both on and off the field, have left an indelible mark on Indiana football and set the stage for the program’s ultimate triumph.
Take a look below at 20 Notable Football Players That Played For Indiana University.
1. Antwaan Randle El (QB/ATH)
The ultimate dual-threat quarterback, Randle El revolutionized IU football with his electrifying playmaking ability.
A record-setting passer and rusher, he became the first player in NCAA history to pass for 40 touchdowns and rush for 40 touchdowns in a career.
After IU, he transitioned to the NFL, where he won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers and became a pioneer for athletic quarterbacks.
2. Pete Pihos (TE/DE)
A two-way powerhouse, Pihos excelled as both a tight end and defensive end at IU.
His dominance carried over to the NFL, where he became a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL champion with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Pihos remains one of IU’s most celebrated football alumni.
3. George Taliaferro (RB)
A trailblazer in every sense, Taliaferro was the first Black player ever drafted by an NFL team in 1949.
At IU, he was a versatile star, excelling as a runner, passer, and defender.
His impact extended beyond the field, as he broke racial barriers and became a symbol of progress in sports.
4. Anthony Thompson (RB)
A bruising and prolific running back, Thompson was a two-time Big Ten MVP and finished as the runner-up for the 1989 Heisman Trophy.
He set numerous IU and Big Ten records, including career rushing touchdowns, and remains one of the most dominant backs in conference history.
5. Tevin Coleman (RB)
Known for his elite speed and home-run ability, Coleman led the nation in rushing yards in 2014 with 2,036 yards.
His explosive runs and ability to break games wide open made him a standout at IU and a valuable NFL running back.
6. Vaughn Dunbar (RB)
A workhorse back in the early 1990s, Dunbar powered IU to bowl success with his relentless running style.
He earned All-American honors and went on to have a solid NFL career, showcasing his toughness and consistency.
7. Trent Green (QB)
IU’s most successful NFL quarterback, Green enjoyed a long and productive career, most notably as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starter.
At IU, he was a steady leader, and his professional success brought pride to the program.
8. Adewale Ogunleye (DE)
A dominant pass rusher, Ogunleye terrorized opposing quarterbacks at IU before becoming a standout in the NFL.
He earned Pro Bowl honors and played a key role in the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl run.
9. Cam Jones (LB)
The heart and soul of IU’s defense during the Tom Allen era, Jones became the program’s all-time leading tackler.
His leadership and relentless play embodied the team’s gritty identity.
10. Jordan Howard (RB)
Though his time at IU was brief, Howard made a huge impact, rushing for over 1,200 yards in 2015.
He quickly transitioned to the NFL, where he became a Pro Bowl running back and one of the league’s most consistent rushers.
11. James Hardy (WR)
A towering and athletic receiver, Hardy was a nightmare for defenders.
He set IU records for career receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, earning a second-round NFL Draft selection.
12. Thomas Lewis (WR)
A key piece of IU’s high-powered offenses in the late 1980s, Lewis was a record-setting wide receiver who brought excitement and big-play ability to the program.
13. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (WR)
A reliable and versatile receiver, Westbrook-Ikhine was a key contributor during IU’s resurgence under Tom Allen.
He has since carved out a role in the NFL as a dependable target.
14. Kellen Lewis (QB)
Lewis led IU to its first bowl win in 16 years at the 2007 Insight Bowl.
A dual-threat quarterback, he brought excitement and hope to the program during his tenure.
15. Rameel Keaton (WR)
A fan favorite during the Bill Mallory years, Keaton was known for his clutch performances and ability to make big plays when it mattered most.
16. Levon Williams (RB)
A consistent and productive running back in the early 1990s, Williams was a reliable force in IU’s offense, helping the team compete in the tough Big Ten.
16. Monroe Gunn (RB)
A legend from the early 20th century, Gunn was one of IU’s foundational football stars, setting the stage for the program’s future success.
17. Bob Hoernschemeyer (QB/ATH)
A versatile and dynamic player, Hoernschemeyer excelled at IU before becoming a college football legend.
His ability to play multiple positions made him a standout in the sport’s early days.
18. Tony Sacca (QB)
A steady presence at quarterback in the 1980s, Sacca led IU to multiple bowl appearances and provided stability at a critical position.
19. Tim Clifford (QB)
Once IU’s career passing leader, Clifford was a key figure in the program’s success during the late 1980s, helping the team achieve new heights.
20. Honorable Mentions:
Bryant Fitzgerald (DB)
Mike Kellar (LB)
Simmie Cobbs Jr. (WR)