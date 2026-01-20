Listen Live
Indiana Wins CFB National Championship, Completes 16-0 Perfect Season
20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football National Champions

Published on January 20, 2026

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football National Champions

The Indiana Hoosiers have done the unthinkable.

Once the losingest program in FBS history, they now stand atop the college football world as national champions. Their 27-21 victory over Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship capped off a perfect 16-0 season, a feat not seen since 1894.

This wasn’t just a championship… it was a testament to grit, determination, and the power of unity.

Led by Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers defied all odds.

From Mendoza’s jaw-dropping fourth-quarter touchdown run to a defense that made game-saving plays, every moment of this season was built on resilience and belief.

Indiana’s journey wasn’t just about football; it was about rewriting history and proving that anything is possible with heart and teamwork.

To celebrate this remarkable story, take a look below at 20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football National Champions.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Alex Slitz / Getty
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty
