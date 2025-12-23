The Indianapolis Colts All-Time Record In Primetime Football Games

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

In recent years, the Indianapolis Colts have struggled to shine in primetime, with a 17-26 record over the past 15 seasons and a win percentage of just 39%.

However, when looking at their overall history, the Colts have been on the positive side of primetime performances thanks to the Manning era.

With an all-time record of 65-55 in 120 primetime games, they have a 54.2% win rate.

Their success is nearly balanced between home (53.7%) and away (54.5%) games.

Here’s a breakdown of the Colts’ primetime record by year:

2025 : 0-1

: 0-1 2024 : 0-1

: 0-1 2023 : 0-1

: 0-1 2022 : 1-3

: 1-3 2021 : 4-1

: 4-1 2020 : 1-0

: 1-0 2019 : 1-2

: 1-2 2018 : 1-1

: 1-1 2017 : 0-3

: 0-3 2016 : 1-2

: 1-2 2015 : 1-4

: 1-4 2014 : 2-3

: 2-3 2013 : 3-1

: 3-1 2012 : 1-0

: 1-0 2011 : 1-3

: 1-3 2010 : 4-1

: 4-1 2009 : 5-0

: 5-0 2008 : 3-2

: 3-2 2007 : 4-2

: 4-2 2006 : 4-0

: 4-0 2005 : 4-0

: 4-0 2004 : 2-1

: 2-1 2003 : 2-1

: 2-1 2002 : 1-2

: 1-2 2001 : 1-3

: 1-3 2000: 3-0

While recent seasons have been challenging, the Colts’ overall primetime history reflects a team capable of rising to the occasion.

With standout years like their undefeated 5-0 record in 2009, the Colts have proven they can thrive under the bright lights.

However, primetime games are not simply handed out—they are earned.

To secure more opportunities on the national stage, the Colts will need to consistently perform and prove they belong in the spotlight.