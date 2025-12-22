Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

The All Time History Between The Indianapolis Colts & San Francisco 49ers

When you look at the history books of the NFL, some matchups tell a story of fierce rivalry, while others reveal a surprising trend of one-sided dominance.

The head-to-head record between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers falls squarely into the latter category.

For fans rocking the Horseshoe, this is a history lesson you’ll want to revisit again and again.

The numbers don’t lie, and they certainly favor the team from Indy.

Over the decades, these two storied franchises have faced off a total of 45 times.

When the dust settles, the Colts hold a commanding lead in the series with an overall record of 27-18.

That’s a winning percentage of 60%, a statistic that gives Colts Nation plenty of bragging rights whenever the Niners come to town.

One of the most interesting facts about this matchup is where the games have—or haven’t—taken place. despite both teams having rich postseason histories, the Colts and 49ers have never met in the NFL playoffs.

Every single one of their clashes has been a regular-season affair.

If you’re looking for dominance, look no further than the 1960s.

The Colts put together their longest winning streak against San Francisco during this era, reeling off 13 straight victories.

This incredible run started on November 4, 1962, with a 22-3 win and didn’t end until October 1968.

That is nearly six years of complete ownership over an opponent!

The Colts haven’t just won; they’ve won big.

The largest margin of victory for the franchise came on October 1, 1967. Playing at home, the Colts dismantled the 49ers in a 41-7 blowout, a 34-point differential that still stands as the high-water mark for the series.

Fast forward to the present day, and the trend continues.

As of their last meeting on October 24, 2021, the Colts are riding a five-game winning streak against San Francisco.

That most recent clash was a statement win on the road, where Indy walked away with a 30-18 victory in enemy territory.