Source: Jane Gershovich / Getty

How Much Phillip Rivers Is Making During His Return To The Colts

Philip Rivers, the 44-year-old quarterback, has made a surprising return to the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts for the final stretch of the 2025 season.

While his comeback is more about passion and inspiration than financial gain, Rivers is earning a prorated veteran minimum salary of $278,889 for his brief stint.

RELATED | As Expected: Phillip Rivers Signs One-Day Contract To Retire A Charger

This amount also includes a cap hit of $228,888 for the Colts.

Rivers, who has amassed an impressive $244 million in career earnings over 17 seasons, also benefits from the restart of his five-year NFL health insurance coverage.

Additionally, his earnings could increase if the Colts make a playoff run.

Players on wildcard teams earn $49,500, with payouts increasing at each playoff stage, culminating in $171,000 for Super Bowl winners.

Despite being away from professional football for nearly five years, Rivers has shown he still has the skills to compete, completing 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in his season debut.

His return is as much about inspiring others as it is about football, as Rivers hopes to motivate young athletes to take chances and embrace challenges.