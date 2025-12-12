Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

What Fernando Mendoza Will Do With The Heisman Trophy if Victorious

Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza has revealed his heartfelt intentions for the prestigious Heisman Trophy, should he have the honor of winning it.

In a recent interview, Mendoza expressed his deep gratitude to Hoosier Nation and shared how much the award would mean to him and the community.

“It would mean the world, because this would be the first time the trophy would be in Bloomington,” Mendoza said.

He emphasized that the trophy belongs in Bloomington, as a testament to the unwavering support of the fans and the dedication of his teammates.

Mendoza also highlighted the significance of the award for the Hoosier community, saying:

“It means so much for the fan base who stuck through the thick and thin to now the Cignetti era. I’d want to keep the trophy in Bloomington for my teammates, the Hoosier community, and all the alumni.”

For Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy would not just be a personal achievement but a symbol of pride and unity for Indiana University and its loyal supporters.