New Palestine’s Kyle Ralph Honored As Colts High School Coach Of The Year

Indianapolis – Kyle Ralph of New Palestine High School has been named the Colts Coach of the Year, presented by Indianapolis-based Corteva Agriscience and sponsored in part by Certor Sports, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Ralph, who led the New Palestine Dragons to back-to-back state championships for the second time in his career, has continued to achieve new heights as a coach.

In 2025, he became the fastest coach in Indiana history to achieve 150 wins (164 games). He also coached the Dragons to their fifth state title in 12 seasons, three of which have come in a larger class than the school’s enrollment.

Ralph is the third coach – joining Indiana football Hall of Famers’ Dick Dullaghan and Bud Wright – in IHSAA history to lead five unbeaten teams to state titles. What’s more, he has developed dozens of players for the next level, with 17 alumni on collegiate rosters and one on an NFL roster in 2025.

With this award, Ralph will be nominated for the NFL’s Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award, which honors football coaches who display the integrity, achievement and leadership exemplified by Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history.

The NFL will select two finalists, one each from the AFC and NFC, from among the 32 club nominees. Both will be invited to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl LIX.

The final award winner will receive a $10,000 prize and a $15,000 grant for his football program from the NFL Foundation. The remaining 30 nominees will receive a $1,000 prize and an invitation to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.