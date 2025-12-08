Don Fischer Reflects On Indiana Football Winning The Big Ten Championship

✕

Today on Query & Company we were joined by Don Fischer, the voice of the Hoosiers, to break down the team’s remarkable journey and what’s next for this unstoppable squad.

Don’s passion for Indiana football is evident as he shares his thoughts on the team’s incredible win.

“It was an unbelievably special night at Lucas Oil Stadium,” he says, reflecting on the moment when Fernando Mendoza’s third-down pass to Charlie Becker sealed the deal.

Don’s excitement is palpable as he talks about the team’s growth and the impact it’s had on the fan base.

“I’m talking about the people who bought season tickets for year after year after year… those are the people that I want to think of and stay of hanging in there and staying with us.”

We also dive into the legacy of Terry Hepner, a beloved coach who left an indelible mark on the program.

Don shares a touching story about Hepner’s vision for the team and how Curt Cignetti has carried that torch forward.

“He had this belief of, like, no, this is where this program could go,” Don says, highlighting the parallels between Hepner’s and Cignetti’s approaches.

Don’s admiration for Cignetti’s leadership is evident as he praises the coach’s ability to bring out the best in his players and staff.

One of the most striking aspects of this interview is Don’s comparison between Curt Cignetti and the legendary coach Bob Knight.

While the two coaches have distinct personalities, they share a similar approach to preparation and leadership.

“He hires the right people, number one, because he vets them all,” Don explains, highlighting Cignetti’s attention to detail and commitment to excellence.

This attention to detail has paid off, as the Hoosiers have become a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten.

As we look ahead to the college football playoff, Don’s confidence in Cignetti’s team is unwavering.

“I think Indiana is capable of beating anybody they play,” he says, citing the coach’s ability to dominate games with his thinking process and leadership.

Don’s enthusiasm is infectious, and it’s clear that he’s proud to be a part of this Hoosiers’ journey.

Take a listen to the full interview below.