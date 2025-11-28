Hoosier Golf Great Fuzzy Zoeller Dies at 74

Source: Logan Riely / Getty

STATEWIDE –Indiana’s own Fuzzy Zoeller, a two‑time major champion and one of golf’s most colorful figures, has died at 74.

Born in New Albany and raised in Floyds Knobs, Zoeller became the last player to win the Masters on his first try in 1979, beating Tom Watson and Ed Sneed in a playoff. He later added a U.S. Open title in 1984 after a memorable duel with Greg Norman. Known for his quick play and easygoing style, he often whistled between shots and brought a touch of Hoosier charm to the game.

His career was overshadowed by a racially insensitive remark about Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters, a moment Zoeller later called the worst of his life. Despite repeated apologies, it followed him for decades.

Zoeller’s résumé included ten PGA Tour wins, two titles on the senior circuit, and the USGA’s Bob Jones Award for sportsmanship. His wife Diane passed in 2021, and he is survived by three children.

