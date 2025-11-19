Listen Live
Hoosiers Stay #2 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Hoosiers Stay #2 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Notre Dame at #9

Published on November 18, 2025

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 15 Wisconsin at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The College Football Playoff Committee released their third rankings of the 2025 season Tuesday night. The Indiana Hoosiers stayed at #2 while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain at #9.

Indiana has been at #2 ever since the first set of rankings came out earlier this month. They are 11-0 for the first time in program history. Notre Dame is 8-2 after dropping their first two games of the season to Texas A and M and Miami. They have won eight games in a row and face 3-7 Syracuse on Saturday November 22 at 3:30 before finishing off the regular season with 3-7 Stanford.

The Hoosiers are on a bye week this week. They close out the regular season against 2-9 Purdue on Friday November 28.

There are changes to this year’s 12-team playoff format from one year ago. The field will be straight seeded. Each Power Four Champion is guaranteed a spot in the playoff, they no longer get a top four seed and a bye into the quarterfinals.

The top 12 rankings look like this:

  1. Ohio State (10-0)
  2. Indiana (11-0)
  3. Texas A&M (10-0)
  4. Georgia (9-1)
  5. Texas Tech (10-1)
  6. Ole Miss (10-1)
  7. Oregon (9-1)
  8. Oklahoma (8-2)
  9. Notre Dame (8-2)
  10. Alabama (8-2)
  11. BYU (9-1)
  12. Utah (8-2)

