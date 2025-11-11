Listen Live
Close
Query & Company

Things Are Looking Up For IU Basketball Finally

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 05 Alabama A&M at Indiana
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The last four years of Indiana University basketball has been a tough watch with the lack of shooting, modern playstyle, and signature wins. Darian DeVries appears to have things trending in the right direction already for the Hoosiers.

Indiana defeated Baylor in an exhibition game and then comfortably went on the road, in Chicago, and defeated Marquette 100-77 on Sunday afternoon behind Tucker DeVries 27 points and Lamar Wilkerson’s 23 points.

“They’ve gotten really good cohesiveness, they know what they want to get, they can play a lot of different ways. When you watch them, if the first option breaks down, second option breaks down, they keep moving and keep their spacing.” ESPN & Peacock’s Tom Crean shared on Query & Company Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not unprecedented for new coaches to succeed immediately in today’s college athletics between the transfer portal and NIL, but it sometimes takes some time to develop. Darian DeVries is fortunate to have his son, Tucker, that is a two-time conference player of the year and Conor Enright know exactly what he wants and aren’t afraid to use their voice to put everyone in the right position.

I’ve compared what we have seen so far from the Hoosiers to what we have seen from the Indiana Pacers since trading for Tyrese Haliburton. They want to move the ball, play a free flowing style of basketball that reacts to what the defense is presenting them, and sharing the basketball at a rate that makes it hard for defenses to defend.

Other topics that Jake discussed with the former IU, Marquette, and Georgia basketball coach:

  • If it was odd broadcasting a game for two schools he used to coach
  • An underrated trait that he noticed on Sunday compared to last year
  • Compares two current IU players to former Big Ten standouts

To listen to Jake Query’s and conversation with Tom Crean, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
20 Items
Sports

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Notebook: Will Sauce Gardner Play Sunday In Berlin?

32 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
25 Items
Sports

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

More Trending
Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Pacers Waive Mac McClung Just 9 Days After Signing Him

3 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close