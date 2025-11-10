Listen Live
Sauce Gardner Reflects On Rollercoaster Debut Win With Colts In Berlin

From mental challenges to high-pressure moments, Gardner shared his journey to earning trust and making an impact.

Published on November 10, 2025

Atlanta Falcons v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Maja Hitij / Getty

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner opened up about the emotional rollercoaster he experienced during his debut game with the team, a thrilling 31-25 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin.

“It was a tough week for me mentally,” Gardner admitted. “I started watching tape on Cleveland, then had to switch to Atlanta, all while flying to Indy and then Berlin. It was a lot.”

Despite the whirlwind, Gardner emphasized his commitment to preparation.

“I wanted the guys to trust that I knew what I was doing, so I put in extra work.”

One standout moment came in the third quarter on a critical third down.

Gardner’s expressive reaction after the play reflected the intensity of the game.

“Football is football,” he said. “When I got out there, I just wanted to prove myself.”

The game wasn’t without its challenges.

Gardner slipped on a two-point conversion, allowing the Falcons to score.

“I was sick after that,” he admitted. “I told myself I’m not going to slip anymore, and coverage got real sticky after that to get the ball back to our offense.”

Gardner also highlighted the electric atmosphere in Berlin, calling it unforgettable.

“It was my first time playing in Berlin, and the fans were incredible. That’s a game I’ll never forget.”

Reflecting on the win, Gardner expressed gratitude for his teammates and the experience. “

That was the first locker room this year that felt electric after a game. It was my first win with the team, and it means a lot.”

As Gardner looks ahead to the bye week, he’s focused on settling into Indy and building on this memorable debut.

