Colts Need To Break Trend Of Slow Season Starts

INDIANAPOLIS – It was perhaps the most needed note from the schedule release back in April.

No one needs to remind fans of the Indianapolis Colts how poor their team has started seasons as of late.

They’ve gone 0-2 to start each of the last 4 seasons.

So when the 2018 schedule came out in April, eyes should have been glued on what was coming Week 1 and 2, with Andrew Luck returning and new systems on each side of the ball facing real competition.

They should like what they saw with the Bengals at home in Week 1 and a trip to take on the Washington Football Team in Week 2.

Until December, Week 1 and 2 is the only time all season when the Colts play back-to-back games against non-playoff teams from the previous season.

Frank Reich knows the recent history that his team will be trying to buck in early September.

“A good start is really important,” Reich states. “That’s why, honestly, even in preseason even though we know the games don’t mean anything, but because we are a younger team, because we are a first-year staff, winning preseason games I think means a little. Means a little bit more when you are new.

“It would be a good confidence builder to get a good start.”

-In 2014, the Colts lost back-to-back one-score games (to the Broncos and Eagles), in primetime, to start the season.

-In 2015, with Super Bowl aspirations alive, those were quickly killed with the Colts dropping AFC East games to the Bills and Jets in Weeks 1 and 2.

-In 2016, a late season-opening blunder to the Lions allowed Detroit to knock home a game-winning field, with the Colts never climbing above .500 during the first half of 2016.

-In 2017, with Andrew Luck watching, the Colts were blown out in Los Angeles before squandering a fourth-quarter lead in an overtime loss to the Cardinals.

This year’s start to the season offers a chance to build some early momentum for a team needing that jolt.

That is only backed up when you see what’s coming on the horizon with road trips to Philadelphia in Week Three and a short-week trip to take on the Patriots in Week Five.

The Bengals and Washington Football Team offer a chance for the Colts to establish some early footing for a team with so many questions entering 2018.

The last time the Colts won a season opener, the year was 2013. And Greg Toler was clinching the game with a red-zone interception of then Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor.

Yep, it’s been a while.

Will that end on Sunday?

