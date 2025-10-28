Listen Live
Sports

Doug Boles Discusses IMS Winterization, Ticket Sales, and Conti...

Doug Boles Discusses IMS Winterization, Ticket Sales, and Continuing To Get New Eyes On The Indy 500

IndyCar and IMS President Doug Boles joined The Fan Morning Show to discuss the conclusion of the 2025 IndyCar season and preparations for the 2026 season.

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Doug Boles Discusses IMS Winterization, Ticket Sales, and Continuing To Get New Eyes On The Indy 500

IndyCar and IMS President Doug Boles joined The Fan Morning Show to discuss the conclusion of the 2025 IndyCar season and preparations for the 2026 season.

With the final on-track test completed, the team is now focused on winterizing the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and gearing up for the 110th running of the Indy 500.

Boles highlighted the importance of ticket sales, noting that the renewal period is a critical time for fans to secure their seats or request upgrades.

Tickets are now on sale for the general public, with just 208 days remaining until the iconic race.

Boles even shared that he has a countdown clock in his office to track the days, hours, and minutes until the event.

The conversation also touched on the recent Fox/IndyCar deal, which Boles described as a significant endorsement of the series’ potential.

He emphasized how Fox’s investment and creative expertise will help grow the sport, particularly through cross-promotion with other sports properties.

Boles is optimistic about leveraging this partnership to enhance the Indy 500’s visibility and attract new fans.

On the topic of independent officiating, Boles confirmed that plans are underway to establish a system that ensures transparency and fairness.

This move aims to address concerns about potential conflicts of interest, with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Boles also shared a heartwarming story about engaging young fans by letting them sit in his vintage 1924 race car, emphasizing the importance of fostering a lifelong love for racing.

As preparations for the 2026 season ramp up, Boles encouraged fans to visit IMS.com or call the ticket office for personalized assistance in selecting their seats.

Listen to the full interview below.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
2024 LSU Archive
9 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
20 Items
Sports

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Notebook: Josh Downs Returns To Practice

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

More Trending
NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Jonathan Taylor, Colts Steamroll Titans

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

3 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close