Doug Boles Discusses IMS Winterization, Ticket Sales, and Continuing To Get New Eyes On The Indy 500

IndyCar and IMS President Doug Boles joined The Fan Morning Show to discuss the conclusion of the 2025 IndyCar season and preparations for the 2026 season.

With the final on-track test completed, the team is now focused on winterizing the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and gearing up for the 110th running of the Indy 500.

Boles highlighted the importance of ticket sales, noting that the renewal period is a critical time for fans to secure their seats or request upgrades.

Tickets are now on sale for the general public, with just 208 days remaining until the iconic race.

Boles even shared that he has a countdown clock in his office to track the days, hours, and minutes until the event.

The conversation also touched on the recent Fox/IndyCar deal, which Boles described as a significant endorsement of the series’ potential.

He emphasized how Fox’s investment and creative expertise will help grow the sport, particularly through cross-promotion with other sports properties.

Boles is optimistic about leveraging this partnership to enhance the Indy 500’s visibility and attract new fans.

On the topic of independent officiating, Boles confirmed that plans are underway to establish a system that ensures transparency and fairness.

This move aims to address concerns about potential conflicts of interest, with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Boles also shared a heartwarming story about engaging young fans by letting them sit in his vintage 1924 race car, emphasizing the importance of fostering a lifelong love for racing.

As preparations for the 2026 season ramp up, Boles encouraged fans to visit IMS.com or call the ticket office for personalized assistance in selecting their seats.

