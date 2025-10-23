Listen Live
JMV’s NFL Week 8 Spreadability Picks!

Published on October 23, 2025

Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Week 8 of the NFL season is here! 

Things begin with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts will take on the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South battle at Lucas Oil Stadium, while Sunday Night Football will see Aaron Rodgers face his old team, the Green Bay Packers! The week wraps up with a Monday Night Football clash between the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs! 

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 8 of the NFL season! 

Thursday JMV Brent 
Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers LAC –3 LAC -3 
Sunday  JMV Brent 
Miami Dolphins @ Atlanta Falcons ATL –7.5 ATL –7.5 
Chicago Bears @ Baltimore Ravens BAL –6.5 CHI +6.5 
Buffalo Bills @ Carolina Panthers BUF –7.5 BUF –7.5 
New York Jets @ Cincinnati Bengals CIN –6.5 CIN –6.5 
San Francisco 49ers @ Houston Texans SF +1.5 SF +1.5 
Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots NE –7 NE –7 
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles NYG +7.5 NYG +7.5 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints TB –4.5 TB –4.5 
Dallas Cowboys @ Denver Broncos DAL +3.5 DAL +3.5 
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts IND –14.5 IND –14.5 
Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers PIT +3 PIT +3 
Monday JMV Brent 
Washington Commanders @ Kansas City Chiefs KC –12.5 WAS +12.5 

Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

