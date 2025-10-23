JMV’s NFL Week 8 Spreadability Picks!
Week 8 of the NFL season is here!
Things begin with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts will take on the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South battle at Lucas Oil Stadium, while Sunday Night Football will see Aaron Rodgers face his old team, the Green Bay Packers! The week wraps up with a Monday Night Football clash between the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs!
Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 8 of the NFL season!
|Thursday
|JMV
|Brent
|Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC –3
|LAC -3
|Sunday
|JMV
|Brent
|Miami Dolphins @ Atlanta Falcons
|ATL –7.5
|ATL –7.5
|Chicago Bears @ Baltimore Ravens
|BAL –6.5
|CHI +6.5
|Buffalo Bills @ Carolina Panthers
|BUF –7.5
|BUF –7.5
|New York Jets @ Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN –6.5
|CIN –6.5
|San Francisco 49ers @ Houston Texans
|SF +1.5
|SF +1.5
|Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots
|NE –7
|NE –7
|New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles
|NYG +7.5
|NYG +7.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints
|TB –4.5
|TB –4.5
|Dallas Cowboys @ Denver Broncos
|DAL +3.5
|DAL +3.5
|Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
|IND –14.5
|IND –14.5
|Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT +3
|PIT +3
|Monday
|JMV
|Brent
|Washington Commanders @ Kansas City Chiefs
|KC –12.5
|WAS +12.5
Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!
