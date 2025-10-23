Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Thad Matta Reflects On Butler’s Exhibition Matchup, Team Progress, And Mike Conley’s NBA Longevity

Butler basketball head coach Thad Matta joined The Fan Morning Show to share his thoughts on the Bulldogs’ recent exhibition game against Notre Dame, the team’s development, and even a nod to his former player Mike Conley, who is entering his 19th NBA season.

Reflecting on the exhibition game, Matta praised the electric atmosphere inside Hinkle Fieldhouse, calling it a “tremendous night” for October basketball.

While he appreciated the opportunity to evaluate his team, he acknowledged the challenges of integrating 11 new players.

“We played like we had 11 new guys on the team,” Matta admitted, emphasizing the importance of learning from the game film to address areas like defensive sharpness and offensive pace.

One standout from the game was veteran guard Finley Bizjak, who Matta described as a key leader.

“You could tell he was a veteran,” Matta said, highlighting Bizjak’s shot-making and improved defense.

Matta also expressed pride in Bizjak’s growth over three seasons, a rarity in today’s college basketball landscape.

The conversation shifted to Matta’s memories of coaching Mike Conley, who continues to defy the odds in his 19th NBA season.

Matta recalled first watching Conley play and being struck by his ambidexterity, admitting he couldn’t initially tell if Conley was right- or left-handed.

“He’s got those genes, that body. He could probably play for another five years if he wanted to,” Matta said.

Looking ahead, Butler faces Indiana State in their final exhibition game before the regular season.

Matta is focused on using these early matchups to prepare his team for the challenges ahead, emphasizing the value of facing contrasting styles.

With a mix of new faces and veteran leadership, Matta is optimistic about the Bulldogs’ potential this season. Listen below.