MINNEAPOLIS (WISH) — The NBA announced on Friday that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley has won the 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award.

As a result, he will take home the Joe Dumars Trophy, which is given to the NBA Sportsmanship Award winner.

According to a news release, “The annual award is designed to honor a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.”

The Joe Dumars Trophy for the 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award goes to @mconley11! The annual honor recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/ng7s3hAYGA — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2023

This is Conley’s fourth time winning the NBA Sportsmanship Award, which is the most in league history. He previously won the honor as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2018-19.

The Joe Dumars Trophy is named in honor of Joe Dumars, a six-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion.

Current NBA players selected the winner of this year’s award from a list of six finalists.

Conley, a Lawrence North High School graduate, just wrapped up his 16th season in the NBA. This past year, he played in 67 games for the Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 assists per game.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Lawrence North Grad Wins Another NBA Sportsmanship Award appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Lawrence North Grad Wins Another NBA Sportsmanship Award was originally published on wibc.com