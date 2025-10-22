Listen Live
Scott Dolson Talks Cignetti's Impact And The Broader Vision For IU Athletics

Scott Dolson Talks Cignetti’s Impact And The Broader Vision For IU Athletics

Published on October 22, 2025

Indiana University Athletic Director Scott Dolson joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to discuss the Hoosiers’ remarkable resurgence under head coach Curt Cignetti and the broader vision for IU Athletics.

From football dominance to basketball expectations, Dolson provided an inside look at the program’s transformation.

Dolson reflected on the decision to extend Cignetti’s contract, emphasizing the coach’s unique qualities and the importance of showing commitment to both him and the football program.

“We didn’t want him to feel taken for granted,” Dolson said, calling Cignetti a “unicorn” for his rare combination of skills, leadership, and vision.

The Hoosiers’ 18-2 record under Cignetti has exceeded even Dolson’s expectations, solidifying IU as a national contender.

The conversation also highlighted the impact of quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has quickly become a standout both on and off the field.

Dolson praised Mendoza’s work ethic and leadership, noting his dedication to film study and development as a key to IU’s success.

Shifting to the broader landscape of college sports, Dolson addressed the challenges of navigating NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) in the Big Ten.

He credited alumni and donor support for helping IU remain competitive in this new era, while emphasizing the importance of balancing athletic and academic development for student-athletes.

On the basketball front, Dolson expressed excitement about the hiring of Dairan DeVries as head coach.

He highlighted DeVries’ modern offensive approach and commitment to Indiana’s defensive traditions, setting high expectations for the program’s future.

With football thriving, basketball reloading, and a strong NIL strategy in place, Dolson’s vision for IU Athletics is clear: compete at the highest level while staying true to the university’s values.

Listen to the full interview below.

