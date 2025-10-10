Listen Live
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, Loyola University Chicago Icon, Dies At 106

Published on October 10, 2025

Loyola v Michigan
Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Jean Dolores Bertha Schmidt, affectionately known as Sister Jean, passed away at the age of 106, as confirmed by Loyola University Chicago.

A beloved figure in college basketball and beyond, Sister Jean rose to fame during Loyola’s Cinderella run to the Final Four in the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Serving as the team’s chaplain, her infectious energy and unwavering support captured the hearts of fans nationwide.

Born on August 21, 1919, in San Francisco, Sister Jean discovered her religious calling at a young age.

She joined the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and dedicated her life to education and faith.

After teaching and coaching in California, she moved to Chicago in 1961 to work at Mundelein College, which later merged with Loyola University.

In 1994, she became the chaplain for Loyola’s men’s basketball team, a role she described as “transformational.”

Sister Jean’s impact extended far beyond the basketball court.

She was a mentor and inspiration to countless students, embodying compassion and faith.

Her motto, “Worship, Work, Win,” resonated with the team and the broader Loyola community.

She became a cultural icon, with her own bobblehead and ceremonial first pitches for the Chicago Cubs.

Her legacy was cemented during Loyola’s 2018 tournament run, where her pregame prayers and scouting insights became legendary.

She continued to inspire during the 2021 tournament, offering her signature prayers and unwavering support for the Ramblers.

Sister Jean’s influence was felt deeply on campus and in the world of sports.

