Could Connor Zilisch Compete in the Indy 500?

Published on October 6, 2025

NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250
Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

Tonight, on a Monday night edition of Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk recap the NASCAR weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval with Shane van Gisbergen winning the Cup Series race, while Connor Zilisch won the Xfinity Series race. They also talk about the possibility of Zilisch testing an IndyCar with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. They later talk about if Ryan Hunter-Reay and/or Conor Daly could return to Dreyer & Reinbold or if he could be the fourth driver for Arrow McLaren in the 2026 Indy 500. Later, they recap the recent rookie testing from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with Felipe Nasr being the fastest, and preview the upcoming test days at World Wide Technology Raceway.

In the second segment, they talk about the increase of leader’s circle prize money. They also talk about new street course races in the future that involve NFL stadiums. They later talk about Pato O’Ward speaking on the series missing out to race at Mexico City in 2026 and how to go forward.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin answers fan questions from X.  

