Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Newly released court documents show that a man who was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning was not involved in a fight with a food delivery driver, contrary to initial reports.

Mark Sanchez was found with multiple stab wounds outside Loughmiller’s Pub on West Washington Street around 12:35 a.m. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was stable. Another man, who had a cut on his face, was found nearby in an alley behind the Westin Hotel and treated at Methodist Hospital.

According to surveillance video and witness statements, Sanchez approached the second man — who was not a food delivery driver, but an employee servicing restaurant oil containers behind the hotel. The man told investigators Sanchez appeared drunk, claimed to have spoken to hotel management, and insisted the worker wasn’t allowed to be there.

Investigators believe Sanchez tried to enter the man’s truck multiple times and blocked him from calling for help. After being shoved, the worker used pepper spray, but when Sanchez kept coming at him, the man pulled a knife and stabbed him during a fight between the truck and a dumpster.

Video footage reviewed by detectives shows Sanchez running away after the stabbing and heading toward the bar, where he was later found injured.

Sanchez was arrested and faces charges of battery resulting in injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication.

Sanchez, who played in the NFL for 10 years, has been working as an analyst for Fox Sports. He was in Indianapolis to be a part of the Fox TV broadcast of Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts.

“This incident should never have happened,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead.”

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest was originally published on wibc.com