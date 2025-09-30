Time For Colts To Bench Xavien Howard?

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts have been very willing to listen to Lou Anarumo when it comes to adding cornerbacks this offseason.

Has that gone too far?

Xavien Howard has been a liability on the field for the Colts in 2025, with competent quarterbacks and coaching staffs taking advantage of that.

Anarumo, the man who had quite the voice in wanting Howard back with him (Anarumo was Howard’s position coach in 2017-18 with the Dolphins), was asked on Tuesday about the level of play he’s saw from the 32-year-old cornerback against the Rams and the plan moving forward.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We will evaluate everybody, every game,” Anarumo began. “Certainly, X is a player on the team, so he will get evaluated. Credit to the Rams and their receivers, and Matthew, I think Stafford is one of the better quarterbacks that’s been around and certainly worthy of Hall Fame consideration, at some point, I would say.

“But yeah, not only X, but everybody will always be evaluated each week, based on a performance. And we will always take a look at all of those things and move forward accordingly.”

On Tuesday, Anarumo was then asked specifically about Howard’s “effort” in playing through the whistle.

“It’s not just one guy,” the veteran defensive coordinator said. “I think when you put the microscope on one person everybody can always finish better here or there. I think he did have some plays where he did finish well and others that he can do better for sure.”

While quarterbacks have had routine success in targeting Howard, it’s not like the veteran cornerback is living up to his history of being an elite playmaker.

In 211 defensive snaps this season, the 4th most of any Colts defender, Howard has yet to record an interception or a pass defensed (9 Colts have recorded a pass defensed this season).

Following Sunday, Howard is allowing an ugly 124.3 quarterback rating this season. That is the worst mark (minimum 20 targets) of any Colts player in Shane Steichen’s 3 seasons at the helm and the 2nd lowest for a Colts cornerback since Chris Ballard arrived in 2017.

When asked if this start for Howard is more due to “rust” after the corner didn’t play in the NFL in 2024, Anarumo shared this.

“I think it’s a combination of all of that,” the Colts first-year coordinator said. “You are playing an elite passing team, with two elite receivers, and an elite quarterback. Rush, or no rush, we got to make sure we are out there and we are guarding the guys we are tasked to guard. We all have to do a better job. Not just X. Me, everybody.”

If the Colts decided it is time for a change, how could the Colts go about replacing Howard?

The health of Kenny Moore II (Achilles) definitely impacts things.

If Moore II is going to miss another week or two, and you still want to bench Howard, that leaves a likely trio of Charvarius Ward (outside, Mekhi Blackmon (outside) and Mike Hilton (inside).

The Colts could try undrafted free agent Johnathan Edwards.

With an emerging Edwards in camp, that contributed to the Colts cutting JuJu Brents (now with the Dolphins).

Edwards has been the odd man out in early season playing time, although the rookie did knock a pass away in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He’s played just 11 snaps in his 3 games played.

Veteran Jaylon Jones (hamstring) must still be on injured reserve for at least another week. But Jones has 27 starts over the last two years, and probably deserves another look. The Colts also have veteran Chris Lammons on the practice squad, although he’s probably better served as a slot corner.

All of this appears to be under consideration as the Colts hit a stretch of veteran QBs that would be wise to throw towards No. 4, until things change.

“We evaluate everything every week,” Shane Steichen said on Monday when asked about Howard’s status going forward. “Like I said, he’s been a really good player in this league for a long time. We’ve got to do a better job looking at different things and helping him in certain situations. He is a talented player, but we’ve got to improve in some areas, for sure.”