Colts Notebook: Alec Pierce Returns To Practice

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are back at home to start the month of October.

It’s the Colts (3-1) facing the lowly Raiders (1-3), in a 1:00 PM kickoff in Week 5.

What did we learn from the Colts first practice of the week?

-Given the nature of Kenny Moore II’s Achilles injury, the expectation is this would likely be a multiweek absence, needing at least a full week of practice before his return to game action. Moore II did not practice on Wednesday, so the Colts are likely heading towards needing to rely on their cornerback depth again. Does that mean Xavien Howard will keep his spot in the lineup?

-Shane Steichen once again offered a “we’ll see how the week goes” when asked about AD Mitchell dressing playing on Sunday. With Alec Pierce (concussion) returning to practice on Wednesday, he has a chance to play on Sunday. His return could have Mitchell back in his Week 1 (15 offensive snaps) or Week 2 (7 offensive snaps) role. On Wednesday, Steichen was asked about on Wednesday when accountability stops at words (i.e. Mitchell talking to the team on Monday) or stretching that to actions (i.e. Anthony Richardson being benched in 2024): “That’s a great question,” the head coach began. “I think obviously accountability is a big part of this thing and sometimes the outside the outside world doesn’t see the accountability that I talked to you guys about, but it takes place in this building a lot of times. And it’s your actions, too, after something like that happens, you got to flip a switch and go prove it. Because words are words. Words can change your thoughts, but actions, can change right here. It’s about action here going forward.

-A quarter into the 2025 NFL season, what has Shane Steichen liked about his 3-1 football team: “I think we’ve played pretty good complimentary football. Obviously last week could have been better. I think our guys have had some good back and forth, takeaways, getting points off takeaways. I just like the camaraderie of where our guys are at and. Through the first four weeks, it’s been solid, but it’s week-by-week and we got to continue that and continue to get better as a football team.” Playing more complimentary football was a huge focus of Steichen’s throughout the offseason.

-And a quarter into the season, what does Steichen want to see improve? “Obviously the penalties,” the head coach said. “We got to improve on the penalties. We’ve had some good games where the penalties have been low but last week wasn’t where we wanted to be. And then we’ve been doing a good job taking care of the football, except last week. So just getting back to that.” The Colts have been penalized 30 times in 4 games, that’s the most in a 4-game stretch under Shane Steichen. Now, 22 of those 30 penalties came in 2 games (Broncos and Rams). It’s probably no secret why those games were so close. This is what Steichen was bothered by the most exiting the loss to the Rams.

-Steichen said RG-Matt Goncalves (toe) was back practicing on Wednesday after missing last week’s game vs. the Rams. Among the Colts who didn’t appear to be practicing: CB-Kenny Moore II (Achilles), RB-Tyler Goodson (groin), LB-Zaire Franklin, S-Daniel Scott, CB-Xavien Howard. In regards to Howard, the 32-year-old did sit out last Wednesday’s practice due to rest.

-With the first quarter of the season complete, the Colts offense leads the league in yards per play (6.46) and red zone drives (19). It’s been quite the impressive offensive output and another reminder of why Colts fans should feel encouraged about the overall unit exiting the first quarter of the season.

-What a tight end matchup we get on Sunday. Brock Bowers and Tyler Warren put up two of the most impressive collegiate seasons we’ve seen from a tight end in years. Currently, Warren leads the NFL in receiving yards among tight ends, with Bowers in 3rd. Remember, Bowers went 13th overall in 2024, with the Colts sitting there at No. 15. The Colts ended up taking Laiatu Latu.

-Arguably the biggest positive from Sunday’s loss to the Rams was the Colts pass rush, and Laiatu Latu specifically. Well, more good news could be here Sunday for Latu and the pass rush. The Raiders lost veteran left tackle Kolton Miller to an ankle injury late in their loss to the Bears. So Latu should be facing a backup left tackle coming up on Sunday.

-Just a housekeeping note on the Colts, they worked out a pair of wideouts earlier this week. Now, both were undrafted free agents, so I don’t want to act like this was some move in direct correlation to the AD Mitchell mistakes. Just pointing it out.

-The Colts are a touchdown favorite in this Week 5 matchup with the Raiders. At 6.5 points, that would be the 2nd biggest favorite the Colts have been under Shane Steichen (39 games). Typically, the Colts have been good as a favorite under Steichen, although they did lose their biggest game as a favorite (2024 loss to the Giants).

-While the Raiders haven’t been good this season, they do have 3 stars. Now, surprisingly, the Colts have done a pretty good job keeping Maxx Crosby away from the true game-changing plays in their previous matchups with him. Rookie Ashton Jeanty had his best day as a pro last week against the Bears and has proven to be difficult to tackle. And Brock Bowers is their top receiving target at tight end.

-Colts second-year linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle) is eligible to come off injured reserve this week, but he will not return to practice just yet, Shane Steichen said on Wednesday. The Colts have rotated a ton of linebackers in the spot next to Zaire Franklin this season, with the hope to settle on some more stability there.

-Great to see The Manaic retiring as a Colt on Sunday. Shaquille Leonard was a special, special talent. Leonard walked into the NFL from South Carolina State had 19 tackles in his 2nd career game, on Defensive Rookie of the Year and went on to 4 All-Pro seasons in his first four years (3 first team selections). Unfortunately, an ankle injury started a run where 2022 back surgery led to the downfall of Leonard’s career. He’s a true “what if” after a Hall of Fame-type start to his career. What a tremendous draft pick by Chris Ballard.

-The Colts are in their regular season mode, practicing Wednesday-Friday. With no Thursday night game or bye week until November, this should be their normal cadence for the first half of the 2025 season.