IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21

Published on September 28, 2025

Indiana v Iowa
Matthew Holst

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–For the first time in program history, the Indiana Hoosier football team has earned a top 10 ranking in back-to-back seasons.

Indiana has moved up three spots in both the Associated Press (#8) and the AFCA Coaches Poll (#9) after they knocked off Iowa on Saturday 20-15. It was their first win at Kinnick Stadium since 2007.

With their 56-13 victory over Arkansas, Notre Dame moved up one spot to #21 in the AP Poll and they remained #21 in the Coaches Poll.

Indiana moved past three of the four top 10 teams that lost over the weekend (Florida State, LSU, and Georgia).

Indiana has been ranked nationally in both polls for a team-record 18 straight weeks going back to last season when they went 11-2 and made it to the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State is #1 followed by Oregon, Miami, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma to round out the top five in the AP Poll. The top four are the same in the Coaches Poll, but Texas A and M is fifth instead of Oklahoma.

Indiana and Oregon both have bye weeks this week. They play each other on October 11 at Autzen Stadium.

IU Football Moves Up to #9 in AP Poll, Notre Dame #21  was originally published on wibc.com

