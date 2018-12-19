Week 16 Quick Look: Colts vs. Giants

Joe Robbins | Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – Just because the Giants (5-9) are officially eliminated from the playoffs in 2018 does not mean they are in full tank mode.

Eli Manning will remain the starting quarterback for the Giants in Week 16, as they travel to take on the Colts (8-6) this Sunday afternoon.

The Giants have won 4 of their past 6 games, but are also coming off a shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Playing in less than ideal weather, the Giants were held scoreless against the Titans just one week after scoring 40 points in a win over the Washington Football Team.

Both of those ‘end of the spectrum’ offensive performances came with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) out of the lineup.

Giants first-year head coach Pat Shurmur is not ready to shut OBJ down for the rest of the season.

Shurmur said earlier in the week that the Giants are ‘hopeful’ to have the electric Beckham Jr. (77 catches for 1,052 yards in 12 games) this weekend.

Like last week, the Colts will once again face one of the league’s more talented runners.

The Giants use rookie Saquon Barkley quite a bit in their offensive scheme. Barkley is the team’s leading rusher (223 carries for 1,155 yards and 9 touchdowns) and leading receiver (82 catches for 654 yards and 4 touchdowns).

Even with a talented skill group, the Giants have struggled situationally on the offense side of the ball, ranking 26th on third down and 28th in the red zone.

Defensively, the Giants are without All-Pro safety Landon Collins (IR) and have struggled to get after the quarterback this season.

This will be the Colts’ first home season finale against a non-divisional opponent since 2009.

2018 Record: 5-9, 4th place in the NFC East.

Head Coach: Pat Shurmur, head coach (4th season as an NFL head coach, 15-32 overall in regular season, 0-0 in the postseason).

2018 NFL Rankings: Offense – Overall, 20th (347.4); Rushing, 25th (101.7); Passing, 13th (245.7). Defense – Overall, 21st (365.8); Rushing, 28th (128.4); Passing, 14th (237.4).

2018 Leading Quarterback: Eli Manning (331-of-502 comp., 3,689 yards, 65.9 pct., 18 TDs, 9 INTs, 92.1 rating).

2018 Leading Running Back: Saquon Barkley (223 carries, 1,155 yards, 9 TDs).

2018 Leading Receiver: Saquon Barkley (82 receptions, 654 yards, 4 TDs).

2018 Leading Sacker: B.J. Hill (5.0).

2018 Turnover Breakdown: Plus 3 (tied for 12th in the NFL).

2018 NFL Draft Results: The allure of taking a generational running back was too good for the Giants to pass up at No. 2 overall. Penn State’s Saquon Barkley was the second overall pick, even with the Giants having no real direction in their quarterback future after Eli Manning. In the second round, the Giants selected UTEP offensive guard Will Hernandez. When Round Three came around, Georgia edge rusher Lorenzo Carter was the selection at pick No. 66. Three picks later, the Giants took North Carolina State defensive tackle B.J. Hill. A quarterback finally came in Round Four, when New York selected Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta.

2017 Review: It was a season to forget for the New York Giants. They won just 3 games and fired second-year head coach Ben McAdoo on Dec. 3. General Manager Jerry Reese was also relived of his duties. A season-ending injury to star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t help things. Despite high hopes coming off an 11-5 season the year before, the Giants were eliminated from the playoffs before the month of December even began. In late December, the Giants hired former Carolina GM Dave Gettleman to the same position.

Last time in Playoffs: 2016 season. Lost to the Green Bay Packers, 38-13, in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs.

Last time in Super Bowl: 2011 season. Beat the New England Patriots, 21-17, in Super Bowl XLVI.

Super Bowl Championships: 4. 1986 (Super Bowl XXI), 1990 (Super Bowl XXV), 2007 (Super Bowl XLII), 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI).

2017 Pro Bowl Selections: S-Landon Collins