Former NFL QB Boomer Esiason On Daniel Jones’ Resurgence

Through the first three weeks of the 2025 season, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been one of the most efficient passers in the league.

Jones has passed for three touchdowns and run for three more, while picking up 816 passing yards and leading the league in QBR. In short, he has been exactly what the Colts offense has needed, playing within Shane Steichen’s system and operating it to perfection. Sure, the competition has mostly been against subpar teams, but that doesn’t take away from just how impressive Jones and the Colts offense have looked so far.

What makes this hot start even more impressive is just how unexpected it was. Almost everyone, me included, did not see nor even want Jones to win the starting quarterback job. It felt like the Colts were once again hopping on the Discarded Veteran Quarterback Carousel, a ride that they had already spent too much time on. Now Jones and company are proving everyone wrong.

One guy who would know first-hand about Jones’ unexpected revival is former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, who now hosts Boomer and Gio on The Fan in New York. Esiason got a close-up view of Jones’ tenure in the Big Apple, and on Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, joined the show to give some insight into his early-season turnaround.

