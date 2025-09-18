JMV’s NFL Week 3 Spreadability Picks!
Week 3 of the NFL season is here!
Things get started with the winless Miami Dolphins traveling to Buffalo to take on the undefeated Bills on Thursday Night Football! Sunday will see the Indianapolis Colts travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South Divisional showdown, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs heading to the Big Apple for Sunday Night Football against the Giants. Finally, Week 3 draws to a close with a Monday Night Football heavyweight clash between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens!
Here are JMV's and betting analyst Brent Holverson's picks for Week 3 of the NFL season:
|Thursday
|JMV
|Brent
|Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills
|MIA +12.5
|BUF –12.5
|Sunday
|JMV
|Brent
|Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers
|ATL –5.5
|ATL –5.5
|Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns
|GB –8.5
|GB –8.5
|Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX –1.5
|JAX –1.5
|Cincinatti Bengals @ Minnesota Vikings
|MIN -3
|CIN +3
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots
|NE +1.5
|PIT –1.5
|Los Angeles Rams @ Philidelphia Eagles
|LA +3.5
|PHI – 3.5
|New York Jets @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NYJ +7
|TB -7
|Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans
|IND –4.5
|IND –4.5
|Las Vegas Raiders @ Washington Commanders
|WAS –3.5
|WAS –3.5
|Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers
|LA –2.5
|LA –2.5
|New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks
|SEA –7.5
|NO +7.5
|Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears
|CHI +1.5
|DAL –1.5
|Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers
|AZ +2.5
|SF –2.5
|Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Giants
|KC –6.5
|KC –6.5
|Monday
|JMV
|Brent
|Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens
|BAL –4.5
|BAL –4.5
