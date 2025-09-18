JMV’s NFL Week 3 Spreadability Picks!

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Week 3 of the NFL season is here!

Things get started with the winless Miami Dolphins traveling to Buffalo to take on the undefeated Bills on Thursday Night Football! Sunday will see the Indianapolis Colts travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South Divisional showdown, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs heading to the Big Apple for Sunday Night Football against the Giants. Finally, Week 3 draws to a close with a Monday Night Football heavyweight clash between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens!

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 2 of the NFL season:

Thursday JMV Brent Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills MIA +12.5 BUF –12.5

Sunday JMV Brent Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers ATL –5.5 ATL –5.5 Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns GB –8.5 GB –8.5 Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars JAX –1.5 JAX –1.5 Cincinatti Bengals @ Minnesota Vikings MIN -3 CIN +3 Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots NE +1.5 PIT –1.5 Los Angeles Rams @ Philidelphia Eagles LA +3.5 PHI – 3.5 New York Jets @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers NYJ +7 TB -7 Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans IND –4.5 IND –4.5 Las Vegas Raiders @ Washington Commanders WAS –3.5 WAS –3.5 Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers LA –2.5 LA –2.5 New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks SEA –7.5 NO +7.5 Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears CHI +1.5 DAL –1.5 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers AZ +2.5 SF –2.5 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Giants KC –6.5 KC –6.5

Monday JMV Brent Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens BAL –4.5 BAL –4.5

