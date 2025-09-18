How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

IU Football is live on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan for the 2025 season! Here’s how you can follow the Hoosiers all season long:

Listen on the Radio

Catch every IU Football game live on 93.5 FM or 107.5 FM. Stay tuned for all the action, analysis, and excitement as the Hoosiers take the field.

Stream Online

Head over to 1075TheFan.com to stream the games live from your computer or mobile device.

Use the Mobile App

Download The Fan app to listen to IU Football if your are in or near central indiana. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Ask Alexa

Just say, “Alexa, play 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan,” and enjoy the game from the comfort of your home.

Get ready to cheer on the Hoosiers and stay connected all season long!