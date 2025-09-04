Listen Live
Local

Colts Ready to Kick Off Season with Quarterback Daniel Jones

Published on September 4, 2025

Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen named Daniel Jones his starting quarterback to the start of the 2025 season.

Jones says he is ready and excited to start off the season this weekend. He added quarterbacks are judged by wins.

“I think we have a group of guys who are all kind of focused the same way,” Jones said. “I know it’s been a lot of work, and we’re all excited to be out there.”

Jones also explained how he built trust with his teammates.

“Just showing up, coming to work everyday, trying to improve, understanding the offense, and build chemistry with guys,” he said. “I think you’re always developing that chemistry and that trust with guys.”

He added that nothing is more important than what football players do on the field on Sundays.

Steichen expressed his confidence in Jones.

“Stay steady, find completions, and keep us on track,” Steichen says. “At that position, that’s what it is, it’s moving the football and not making byplays worse.”

Anthony Richardson struggled with consistent attendance, partly due to a dislocated finger injury.

The Colts will host the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. Eastern kickoff. The team will honor its late owner, Jim Irsay, by inducting him into the Ring of Honor at halftime.

