When will Caitlin Clark return for the Indiana Fever?

The season is winding down for the Indiana Fever, and their playoff positioning is slipping.

Not to long ago there were discussions on whether this team could string together enough wins and threaten the New York Liberty for the second seed in the WNBA Playoffs.

The season has gone in the opposite way. Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald all suffered season ending injuries. Caitlin Clark has not played in a game July 15th. She’s only played in 13 games this season and tonight’s game against the Seattle Storm will be 25th missed game for Clark.

Indiana has been very reserved on the injury, and the timeline of recovery. Head Coach Stephanie White has made weekly appearances on Query & Company during the season. She had stated previously that Clark would need to go through “multiple practices” before returning to game action. Does that mean two? Three? Four?

On Tuesday’s show, White stated, “We still haven’t had a full practice with her on the floor. Ideally, we’d like to get about five of those practices in to make sure endurance level, movement patterns, physicality, all those things are there for her. That’s got to happen. This week, on the road, when we’re out west, and being able to get some of those practices in are going to be critical.”

She would later reveal that Clark has yet to go through a live practice. Chloe Peterson did reveal that Clark participated in shootaround prior to Sunday’s game in Minnesota.

The remaining schedule for the Indiana Fever:

Tuesday, August 26th vs Seattle Storm at 7pm

Friday, August 29th at Los Angeles Sparks at 10pm

Sunday, August 31st at Golden State Valkyries at 8:30pm

Tuesday, September 2nd at Phoenix Mercury at 10pm

Friday, September 5th vs Chicago Sky at 7:30pm

Sunday, September 7th at Washington Mystics at 3pm

Tuesday, September 9th vs Minnesota Lynx at 7:30pm

They are in a very tight battle with the Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks, and Golden State Valkyries for the final three playoff spots. Indiana only has the head-to-head tiebreak over Seattle. The other three teams have the head-to-head tiebreak over the Fever.

