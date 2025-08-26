Listen Live
When will Caitlin Clark return for the Indiana Fever?

Published on August 26, 2025

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx
Source: Ellen Schmidt / Getty

The season is winding down for the Indiana Fever, and their playoff positioning is slipping.

Not to long ago there were discussions on whether this team could string together enough wins and threaten the New York Liberty for the second seed in the WNBA Playoffs.

The season has gone in the opposite way. Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald all suffered season ending injuries. Caitlin Clark has not played in a game July 15th. She’s only played in 13 games this season and tonight’s game against the Seattle Storm will be 25th missed game for Clark.

Indiana has been very reserved on the injury, and the timeline of recovery. Head Coach Stephanie White has made weekly appearances on Query & Company during the season. She had stated previously that Clark would need to go through “multiple practices” before returning to game action. Does that mean two? Three? Four?

On Tuesday’s show, White stated, “We still haven’t had a full practice with her on the floor. Ideally, we’d like to get about five of those practices in to make sure endurance level, movement patterns, physicality, all those things are there for her. That’s got to happen. This week, on the road, when we’re out west, and being able to get some of those practices in are going to be critical.”

She would later reveal that Clark has yet to go through a live practice. Chloe Peterson did reveal that Clark participated in shootaround prior to Sunday’s game in Minnesota.

The remaining schedule for the Indiana Fever:

  • Tuesday, August 26th vs Seattle Storm at 7pm
  • Friday, August 29th at Los Angeles Sparks at 10pm
  • Sunday, August 31st at Golden State Valkyries at 8:30pm
  • Tuesday, September 2nd at Phoenix Mercury at 10pm
  • Friday, September 5th vs Chicago Sky at 7:30pm
  • Sunday, September 7th at Washington Mystics at 3pm
  • Tuesday, September 9th vs Minnesota Lynx at 7:30pm

They are in a very tight battle with the Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks, and Golden State Valkyries for the final three playoff spots. Indiana only has the head-to-head tiebreak over Seattle. The other three teams have the head-to-head tiebreak over the Fever.

To listen to Jake Query’s and conversation with Stephanie White, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

