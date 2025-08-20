The Season Winds Down at Milwaukee

Source: James Black / Penske Entertainment: James Black

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they start the show talking about the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule getting leaked and with the highlights consisting of the loss of Mexico City and the Chicago Street Course, getting races at San Diego naval base and Chicagoland returning, Dover going to an all-star race, Watkins Glen moving to May, and Homestead-Miami going to be the finale. They later talk about how the 2026 IndyCar schedule could conflict with NASCAR’s once it is finally released.

In the second segment, they talk about how Christian Lundgaard has established himself as one of the top drivers in his first year at Arrow McLaren. They later talk about Browning Chapman sponsoring Marcus Ericsson at Milwaukee and Nashville. They later talk about the latest in free agency as Marcus Armstrong has resigned with Meyer Shank Racing.

To wrap up the first hour of the show, Kevin previews the second hour of the show.

To start the second hour of the show, they preview this race weekend in Milwaukee. They also talk more silly season talks between Will Power and David Malukas.

In the penultimate segment, they wonder if Alex Palou would’ve been a 4X champion if he switched to Arrow McLaren. They later answer more fan questions.

In the final segment, Kevin talks about Chip Ganassi Racing testing at Nashville Superspeedway. Kevin also talks more about this weekend’s schedule from Milwaukee.