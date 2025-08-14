Indiana Pacers 2025–26 Regular Season Schedule - Games To K...
Indiana Pacers 2025–26 Regular Season Schedule – Games To Know About
Indiana Pacers 2025–26 Regular Season Schedule – Games To Know About
The NBA has officially released the 2025–26 regular-season schedule.
Key Dates and Highlights
- Indiana’s season-opening game is set for Thursday, October 23, when the Pacers will host the champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
- The Pacers will participate in the group stage of the Emirates NBA Cup, with a key matchup against Cleveland scheduled for Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. ET—part of the Cup’s Group Play slate.
- Indiana will face off against the Thunder again during Rivals Week (Jan. 20–24, 2026), when rivalries take center stage across national broadcasts.
- The Pacers will “welcome” Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks to Indiana on Monday, November 3 at 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Knicks come to town on Thursday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Pacers play nine “nationally televised games”, including one on ESPN, one on NBC, then seven more streaming on Amazon Prime (four) and Peacock (three).
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League
-
The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025
-
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025
-
Ranking The NFL's Richest Owners From Top To Bottom
-
Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection