The Indiana Pacers Season Opener Is Set For October 23
The Indiana Pacers Season Opener Is Set For October 23
The Indiana Pacers will kick off their 2025-26 NBA season with a highly anticipated rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 23 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The game, set to air nationally on ESPN, marks the first meeting between the two teams since their thrilling seven-game NBA Finals series earlier this year.
The Thunder claimed the championship with a decisive 103-91 victory in Game 7, denying the Pacers their first NBA title.
Despite the loss, the Pacers made history by reaching the Finals for the first time in 25 years.
This season opener will feature a new-look Pacers lineup.
RELATED | Indiana Pacers and Lucas Oil Announce Multi-Year Jersey Patch Partnership
Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is sidelined for the season after suffering an Achilles injury during Game 7, and longtime center Myles Turner has joined the Milwaukee Bucks.
The team will rely on its remaining core and new additions to navigate the challenges ahead.
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League
-
The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025
-
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025
-
Ranking The NFL's Richest Owners From Top To Bottom
-
Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection