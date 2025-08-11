Colts Camp Notebook Day 12: Strong Quarterback Finish

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Monday brought another heavy “scrimmage” practice for Shane Steichen.

The final “Colts vs. Colts” practice of camp was another scorcher, and one of the longest practices of camp at more than 90 minutes.

Here are some takeaways from Day 12 of Colts training camp:

-Monday was Daniel Jones’ to start. Jones went 21-of-27 with 2 drops (AD Mitchell, Jelani Woods). It was mostly a solid day for Jones, with the highlight coming at the end. In a “must have” 4th down play in a situational period to end Monday’s practice, Jones found Ashton Dulin in the end zone. And the QB then ran in the subsequent two-point conversion. On another day the Colts were down 4 of their top 5 cornerbacks, the quarterbacks needed to be efficient through the air. And both were on Monday. For camp, Jones is (unofficially): 125-of-178 in team sessions.



-Like Jones, Richardson had a good day, outside of one big turnover. I’m not sure if Richardson didn’t see Mooney Ward fall into a zone look but he tossed the INT right to the veteran cornerback. It was one of the rare interceptions we’ve seen from Richardson or Daniel Jones in camp (see more below). Richardson ended camp on a strong note, finishing the day 18-of-23. In a situational period, with the offense down 7 with 1:00 to go from the 50-yard line (1 timeout), Richardson led the starters on a touchdown drive. It was Richardson finding a streaking Tyler Warren down the seam for the score. Richardson then showed some really nice touch in a lofted ball to Josh Downs for the “go ahead” two-point conversion. For camp, Richardson is (unofficially) 101-of-163 in team sessions.

-It sounds like on the list of changes we will see under Lou Anarumo vs Gus Bradley is some rotation at linebacker next to Zaire Franklin. Under Bradley, it was usually E.J. Speed playing every defensive snap. But Anarumo mentioned after Monday’s practice that they will likely play several guys in that open job next to Frank. That includes Cam McGrone, Joe Bachie, Jaylon Carlies and Austin Ajiake.



-Lively draft pick vs draft pick rep today in an 11-on-11 period. It was Tyler Warren split out wide opposite Hunter Wohler (starting for an injured Nick Cross). Anthony Richardson identified this, and took the chance with a 50/50 opportunity down the field. And, on this play, it was Wohler going up for the batted down incompletion. Wohler continues to flash.



-Will Mallory is having a really nice camp in his third NFL season. Some have pegged Mallory in competition with Jelani Woods in a roster battle. I don’t see it. I think Mallory is definitely on the roster.



-One thing to note on the health front as the injury list grows, the Colts starting offensive line has had a really healthy training camp together. I’m starting to write Tanor Bortolini in as a starter with Danny Pinter missing another practice.



-We have a leader in the kicking competition. As expected, Spencer Shrader has the “leg up” according to special teams coordinator Brian Mason. Mason said Shrader is 87% in camp whereas Maddux Trujillo is 78%. Shrader will get the bulk of the kicking reps against the Packers.



-It’s always hard to evaluate running plays in camp settings. But it looked like Jonathan Taylor ripped off a clean 80-yard (?) TD run during the 3rd team period of the day.

-With one more practice left at Grand Park, Anthony Richardson’s unofficial training camp completion percentage is slightly lower than his first two seasons (101-of-163, 61.9%). By far, Richardson’s worst days of camp have come in the red-zone throwing periods. In 2024, Richardson was 82-125 (65.6%) and in 2023, he was 76-of-122 (62.2%). Weirdly, I think Richardson’s strength as a deep ball thrower has been more of an issue for him this camp versus the underneath issues in recent years. And the red zone has been a huge Richardson nemesis this camp.

-Guys that stood out at Monday’s practice: RB-Tyler Goodson, S-Hunter Wohler, TE-Will Mallory, RB-Jonathan Taylor, RB-Ulysses Bentley IV.

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Monday: QB-Daniel Jones, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Michael Pittman Jr., WR-Alec Pierce, WR-Josh Downs, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Braden Smith

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Monday: DE-Samson Ebukam, DT-DeForest Buckner, DT-Grover Stewart, DE-Laiatu Latu, LB-Joe Bachie, LB-Zaire Franklin, CB-Charvarius Ward, CB-Samuel Womack, CB-Chris Lammons, S-Cam Bynum, S-Hunter Wohler

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating on Monday or got hurt during practice: CB-JuJu Brents (hamstring), CB-Jaylon Jones (hamstring), LB-Jaylon Carlies (ankle), RB-Khalil Herbert, DE-Kwity Paye (groin), WR-D.J. Montgomery, WR-Alec Pierce (groin), CB-Kenny Moore II (knee), C-Danny Pinter,

2025 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/14 (Thursday joint practice with Packers): 3:00-5:00 PM practice, SOLD OUT

-8/16 (Saturday): 2nd preseason game vs. Packers, 1:00 PM