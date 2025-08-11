Colts Camp Day 11: Richardson To Get Extended Preseason Look

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Another steamy full-padded practice greeted the Colts on Sunday afternoon, as they are nearing their end to camping at Grand Park.

Just two practices remain in Westfield, with Sunday’s session having plenty of post-practice news items from Shane Steichen.

Here are some takeaways from Day 11 of Colts training camp:

-Daniel Jones got more of the starting reps on Sunday, but he also had arguably his roughest period of camp to start the hit afternoon session. Jones was 2-of-7 with the second team in what was probably his most downfield period of camp. Jones was much better as practice moved along, finishing the day 9-of-16. Unlike Richardson on Saturday, it was actually Jones targeting more wide receivers in the passing game, versus running backs/tight ends. For camp, Jones is (unofficially): 104-of-151 in team sessions.

-Anthony Richardson responded from a rough red zone focused practice on Saturday to go 11-of-16 on Sunday. It was one of the most check down/running back specific throwing days I can recall from the young signal caller. Following a sack/scramble situation late in practice, Richardson appeared to be favoring his lower left leg. But he stayed in practice and finished 4-of-6 from there. The biggest play from Richardson was an opening shot to Alec Pierce. Richardson should thank Pierce for making a terrific adjustment on the underthrown deep ball to complete the big play. For camp, Richardson is (unofficially) 83-of-140 in team sessions.

-For Saturday’s second preseason game, Shane Steichen will flip his original plan to try and make sure this quarterback competition maintains split reps. While Daniel Jones will start against Green Bay, the plan is for him to exit after a couple series. Anthony Richardson will then take over and the plan is for him to get about a quarter and a half of work (like he was supposed to against Baltimore before leaving early due to injury). Steichen added starters on both sides of the ball will play around a quarter in the second preseason game. Steichen was non-committal when asked if he’d like to name a starting QB before the final preseason game, which is a week from Saturday in Cincinnati

-While this quarterback competition has lacked much high-level production, one thing to note from both Richardson and Jones is they’ve stayed away from turning it over in team sessions. With nearly 300 combined 11-on-11 passes, the two have combined for just 3 interceptions.

-The cornerback depth continues to be tested. Veteran Kenny Moore II left Sunday during individual drills due to a knee injury. Shane Steichen didn’t have any update on the severity after practice. Without Moore II, the Colts practiced on Sunday down 4 of their top 5 cornerbacks.

-Speaking of injuries, Alec Pierce had one of his patented deep ball catches to begin practice, but a groin injury ended his day early. Pierce tried to come back out and test it with some light jogging, but more limping followed, so he headed inside with a member of the athletic training staff.

-Ever since the full pads have come on second-year defensive end Laiatu Latu has really flashed. Even though not every “sack” is being blown dead, you find No. 97 in the backfield a lot on passing downs. Shane Steichen is certainly impressed by the camp Latu is having

-A hip injury has sidelined starting safety Nick Cross the last two practices. In his place, it’s been 7th round safety Hunter Wohler running with the first unit.

-Guys that stood out at Sunday’s practice: CB-Chris Lammons, DL-JT Tuimoloau, DL-Tim Smith, DE-Laiatu Latu, RB-Ulysses Bentley IV.

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Sunday: QB-Anthony Richardson, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Michael Pittman Jr., WR-Alec Pierce, WR-Josh Downs, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Braden Smith

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Sunday: DE-Samson Ebukam, DT-DeForest Buckner, DT-Grover Stewart, DE-Laiatu Latu, LB-Joe Bachie, LB-Zaire Franklin, CB-Charvarius Ward, CB-Johnathan Edwards, CB-Chris Lammons, S-Cam Bynum, S-Hunter Wohler

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating on Sunday or got hurt during practice: CB-JuJu Brents (hamstring), CB-Jaylon Jones (hamstring), LB-Jaylon Carlies (ankle), RB-Khalil Herbert, DE-Kwity Paye (groin), WR-D.J. Montgomery, WR-Alec Pierce (groin), CB-Kenny Moore II (knee), C-Danny Pinter.

2025 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/11 (Monday): 4:00-5:40 PM practice

-8/14 (Thursday joint practice with Packers): 3:00-5:00 PM practice, SOLD OUT

-8/16 (Saturday): 2nd preseason game vs. Packers, 1:00 PM