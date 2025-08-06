93.5 & 107.5 The Fan Launches New Text Line – Connect With The Station At Anytime!

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan is making it easier than ever to stay in touch with Indy’s sports station!

We’re thrilled to introduce our brand-new text line!

You can now text 317-239-1070 anytime on any topic to connect with your favorite hosts and shows—whether it’s JMV, Jake Query, Kevin Bowen, Jeff Rickard, James Boyd, or any of the other incredible voices you love.

Have a question, comment, or want to chime in on the latest sports debate? Send us a text! There’s no limit to how often you can message.

Want to stay even more connected? Text SPORTS to 317-239-1070 to get breaking sports news, exclusive interviews, early ticket access, and exciting contests delivered straight to your phone.

It’s the easiest way to stay in the game with everything happening in Indy sports and on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.

We can’t wait to connect with you—our amazing listeners—in this exciting new way!