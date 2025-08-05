Listen Live
Sports

Colts Wide Receiver Alec Pierce On Training Camp, 2025 Season

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: JUN 05 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts are in Baltimore for a pair of joint practices with the Ravens ahead of their preseason showdown on Thursday. 

While all eyes are on the quarterbacks, the Colts wide receiver room offers plenty of intrigue. Michael Pittman Jr is one of the toughest wide outs in the league, Josh Downs has steadily improved in his first two seasons, and even AD Mitchell, who had a rough rookie season, has been making some waves in training camp lately. Another member of that room, 4th-year wide receiver Alec Pierce, had a breakout season last year, setting career highs in yards and touchdowns. Now, Pierce will look to build on last year’s success and earn himself a hefty contract. 

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Alec Pierce joined the show. He and JMV discussed: 

  • What he’s been working on this offseason 
  • The Colts wide receiver room 
  • The quarterback battle 
  • The upcoming NFL season 

Listen to that full conversation down below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
17 Items
Colts Coverage

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
8 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close