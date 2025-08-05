Colts Wide Receiver Alec Pierce On Training Camp, 2025 Season
The Indianapolis Colts are in Baltimore for a pair of joint practices with the Ravens ahead of their preseason showdown on Thursday.
While all eyes are on the quarterbacks, the Colts wide receiver room offers plenty of intrigue. Michael Pittman Jr is one of the toughest wide outs in the league, Josh Downs has steadily improved in his first two seasons, and even AD Mitchell, who had a rough rookie season, has been making some waves in training camp lately. Another member of that room, 4th-year wide receiver Alec Pierce, had a breakout season last year, setting career highs in yards and touchdowns. Now, Pierce will look to build on last year’s success and earn himself a hefty contract.
During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Alec Pierce joined the show. He and JMV discussed:
- What he’s been working on this offseason
- The Colts wide receiver room
- The quarterback battle
- The upcoming NFL season
Listen to that full conversation down below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!
