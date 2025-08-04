Listen Live
The First Real Test For The Colts Quarterbacks Has Arrived

Published on August 4, 2025

The battle for the Colts starting quarterback gig seems to be yielding positive results. 

Former 4th-overall pick Anthony Richardson has shown improved footwork, accuracy, and professionalism, while former Giants first-rounder Daniel Jones has displayed the steadiness and leadership that’s expected of him. Both have had their bad days, but both have also bounced back quickly, which is an extremely encouraging sign.  

Still, it’s a bit of a fool’s errand to read too much into training camp numbers. The quarterbacks are in red non-contact jerseys, and the plays are often scripted to work on a specific area of the offense. The first real test for both Jones and Richardson arrives this week, with the Colts holding a pair of joint practices with the Ravens before their preseason opener on Thursday in Baltimore.  

Obviously, the non-contact jerseys will remain on for the practice sessions, and even when the game itself arrives, neither the Colts nor the Ravens reveal too much, if any of their offensive playbook. But for the first time this season, both Richardson and Jones will face live fire from a defense. Will Richardson’s new and improved footwork hold up, or will he revert to what he’s used to? Will Jones show the consistency we’ve seen at training camp, or will the gameday issues that ended his tenure in New York rear their head once again? 

Thursday won’t answer those questions completely, but it’ll be a start.  

Listen to the Best Of JMV Podcast down below, featuring his conversations with Stephen Holder and voice of the Fever John Nolan from Monday’s show, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

