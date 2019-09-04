Updated Colts 53-Man Roster Going Into Week One

Joe Robbins | Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – Since things were first finalized on Saturday, we’ve seen the Colts make a pair of roster moves.

From the roster we saw to end last season, 42 guys have returned in 2019. Only 10 guys remain from the pre-Chris Ballard era.

On Tuesday, we took a look at the 10-man practice squad.

Now, it’s time to look at the updated 53-man roster with a position-by-position breakdown:

Quarterbacks (2): Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer

Bowen’s Analysis: This number grew to 2 with the signing of Brian Hoyer earlier this week. Will the Colts have the numbers to add Chad Kelly to the 53-man roster, when his suspension ends after Week Two?

Running Backs (4): Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams

Bowen’s Analysis: There are reports that the Colts put in a waiver claim for former Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood (who was claimed by the Washington Football Team). But, for now, they are sticking with the same 4 running backs who the team ended last season with on the roster. Wilkins and Williams are a bit iffy for this Sunday’s opener.

Wide Receiver (6): Deon Cain, Parris Campbell*, Devin Funchess, T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers

Bowen’s Analysis: A pretty healthy 53-man roster has the Colts having the luxury to carry 6 wideouts. The special teams roles for Rogers and Pascal are major reasons why they were retained. In past years, we haven’t seen the Colts carry 6 receivers too many times.

Tight Ends (4): Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron, Hale Hentges*

Bowen’s Analysis: The undrafted rookie in Hentges beat out Ross Travis for the 4th, and final, tight end spot. Hentges gives the Colts more of a blocking presence, a la Ryan Hewitt from last year, to go with some intriguing pass catchers ahead of him. If Hentges is on the roster come Sunday afternoon, he will stretch the undrafted free agent streak to 21 years of the Colts having at least one rookie UDFA on their opening day roster.

Offensive Linemen (8): C/G-Josh Andrews, T-Anthony Castonzo, G/T-Le’Raven Clark, OG-Mark Glowinski, T/G-Joe Haeg, C-Ryan Kelly, G-Quenton Nelson, G/T-Braden Smith

Bowen’s Analysis: It’s not Chris Ballard’s norm to keep just 8 offensive linemen on a 53-man roster. From a dressing on game day standpoint though, it’s a smart idea, because the Colts have more talented players elsewhere on the roster. The Colts might like their 6th and 7th offensive linemen, but their depth at this position group is still lacking.

Defensive Linemen (10): DT/DE-Denico Autry, DE-Ben Banogu*, DT/DE-Margus Hunt, DE-Justin Houston, DT/DE-Tyquan Lewis, DE-Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE-Jabaal Sheard, DT-Grover Stewart, DE-Kemoko Turay, DT-Jihad Ward

Bowen’s Analysis: The Colts have the ability to keep 10 guys along the defensive line, with the talented Ward rounding this group out. Now, 1 or 2 of these guys are likely to be inactive on game day. This group has a really nice mix of veteran starters, with some talented backups in the reserve group.

Linebackers (6): Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin, Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke*, EJ Speed*, Anthony Walker

Bowen’s Analysis: This was always the easiest group to cut down throughout the offseason. You have 6 Chris Ballard draft picks making up this group.

Cornerbacks (6): Pierre Desir, Ryan Lewis, Kenny Moore, Marvell Tell*, Quincy Wilson, Rock Ya-Sin*

Bowen’s Analysis: The Colts have swapped out Chris Milton for Ryan Lewis, who the team believes offers more of a defensive role, if need be. It will be interesting to see the game day role for the rookie Tell.

Safeties (4): Clayton Geathers, Malik Hooker, George Odum, Khari Willis*

Bowen’s Analysis: With the release of Rolan Milligan, this number has dropped back ddown to 4. The Colts love the safety depth with Willis and Odum. Plus, Geathers and, particularly, Hooker have been healthy this offseason. You also have some corners who can provide position flex, if needed.

Specialists (3 ): LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto Sanchez, K-Adam Vinatieri

Bowen’s Analysis: Duh.

*Rookie