Best Indy 500 Related Commercials

Source: N/A / n/a

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at some more of the greatest Indianapolis 500 commercials! They start by looking back at their favorite alcohol and grocery store commercials pertaining to the Indy 500.

In the second half of the show, Jake and Mike look back at commercials for books and albums that contain the Indy 500.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, they look back at some of their all-time favorite Indy 500 commercials.