Colts Scouts Take: Tanor Bortolini

INDIANAPOLIS – Sometimes a college creates a reputation at a particular position.

And Wisconsin has that when it comes to offensive linemen.

Chris Ballard’s alma mater got some Colts attention for the second time in eight years running the draft shows in Indy.

Tanor Bortolini’s mullet is coming to the Colts as a guy who lined up everywhere along the Wisconsin offensive line, and has the look of a center of the future.

“Obviously, he’s built more for the inside at our level,” Colts area scout Tyler Hughes says. “A little bit undersized to play tackle and obviously the length isn’t all there. But he went down to the Senior Bowl, played with the best competitors there, played both center and guard, held his own and had a very good week. Then obviously went out to the Combine, tested extremely well, and he had another good Pro Day showing. “We value that interior versatility, just having the brain to play it all is really something unique.”

At Wisconsin, Bortolini lined up at the following spots: 13 starts at center, 8 at left guard, 3 at right guard, 3 at right tackle.

A major reason why Bortolini didn’t play more at center in college is because Wisconsin had future second-round pick Joe Tippman (Jets) playing ahead of him.

Bortolini dazzled at the Combine, showing off his athleticism with the fastest three-cone drill ever by an offensive lineman.

More than that though, the Colts believe the old Wisconsin stereotype when it comes to offensive linemen is there with Bortolini.

“With Wisconsin, you know you’re getting smart, tough, reliable offensive linemen,” Hughes says.

In 2024, seeing Bortolini’s impact might not be truly felt.

But it’s very possible the Colts drafted their center of the future for Anthony Richardson in Round Four.