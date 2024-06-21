Lilly King’s Double Triumph at the Swimming Trials

INDIANAPOLIS –Lilly King had a Thursday to remember at the swimming trials in Lucas Oil Stadium, and it wasn’t just because of her incredible performance in the pool.

The 27-year-old Olympian, already guaranteed a spot in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Paris Olympics, secured another chance by finishing second in the 200-meter breaststroke.

But the evening held an even more unforgettable moment. During NBC’s live broadcast, James Wells, King’s 32-year-old boyfriend, made it a night to cherish forever.

With cameras rolling and the crowd watching, Wells dropped to one knee and proposed, turning the competition into a magical scene of love and celebration.

“Just seeing you grow has been amazing. I have no regrets about leaving my job and moving halfway across the country,” Wells expressed with heartfelt emotion. “It’s been incredible, and I’m so excited.”

King joyfully accepted, adding a stunning engagement ring to her collection of accomplishments.

Wells, originally from Maine and a former swimmer at IU, then asked for her hand in marriage, kneeling with the ring held up.

Without hesitation, King said, “Yes, yes.” The two then shared a heartfelt hug, with cheers from the delighted crowd.

