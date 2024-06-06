Anthony Richardson Sits Out Final Minicamp Practice With Shoulder Soreness

INDIANAPOLIS – Right shoulder soreness for Anthony Richardson from Wednesday’s minicamp practice led to a change of plans in No. 5’s final spring activity.

Richardson didn’t throw the ball with his right-hand during Thursday’s minicamp practice, which marked the conclusion to the team’s offseason program.

Doctors took a look at Richardson on Thursday morning and advised he sit out the abbreviated final practice of the spring period.

Both Shane Steichen and Richardson downplayed the severity of the issue.

“Rest assured, if we played on Sunday, (Richardson) would be starting,” Steichen said after practice. “He just had some soreness in his arm. So, for precautionary reasons, we held him out.”

Again, Richardson received medical attention during both Tuesday and Wednesday’s minicamp sessions.

The brief Tuesday attention was due to a back spasm following a throw, according to Steichen. Richardson still took every starting rep on Tuesday.

On Wednesday though, Richardson saw his work scaled back for the first time this spring, with the shoulder soreness contributing to that. Joe Flacco took the starting reps during multiple periods on Wednesday, with Richardson watching.

Technically, Richardson only missed 1 starting session on Thursday, as the Colts ended practice early, a common occurrence on the final day of the spring program for teams around the league.

Even with this, Richardson still took almost all of the starting reps for the Colts this spring.

“I’m good, just a little sore,” Richardson shared after Thursday’s practice. “I’ve been dealing with soreness since I started throwing, just my shoulder. It’s hard to listen to the trainers sometimes, ‘No, you’ve got to sit out for a day.’ “I don’t want to sit out, but it’s part of the health journey.”

That is a wrap on the Colts offseason program.

The Colts will be off until training camp begins at Grand Park. An official camp schedule will come out later in June, with the expectation of a start date around July 24.

Richardson’s health will continue to be the top-of-mind topic throughout the offseason.

-What happens when Richardson is asked to throw 5 out of 6 days in camp? Will the soreness pop up again?

-What happens when Richardson has to ditch the red jersey when the season rolls around?

All of these are very relevant questions surrounding the Colts franchise quarterback, even in the offseason when any, and all, practice reps are precious to his development.

The talent is there, but, unfortunately, the availability question isn’t quieting anytime soon as Richardson embarks on his 2nd NFL season.