Tuesday Minicamp Recap: Colts Have Interest In Justin Jefferson?

INDIANAPOLIS – The final week of the Colts offseason program is underway.

On Tuesday, the Colts held Day 1 of their 3-day mandatory minicamp.

What was learned from the Colts starting their final week of the spring offseason program?

I didn’t have Shane Steichen fielding a Justin Jefferson trade rumor question on Tuesday, but we heard that. On Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Colts were among the teams who inquired about Jefferson earlier this offseason. “He’s a good player,” a smiling Steichen said. “I think probably 31 other teams tried to trade for Justin Jefferson. But I’ve got no comment on that.” Safe to say a trade for Jefferson would have been one of the biggest moves in Colts franchise history and cost a ton, both financially and draft pick wise. But it is a reminder that the Colts did some calling on a notable move with wide receiver in mind (both with Jefferson and in the 2024 Draft).

We had a very brief Anthony Richardson scare on Tuesday. Following a scramble completion across his body to Josh Downs, Richardson made his way to the sideline where he took a knee and got some attention from the team’s medical staff. Richardson eventually rolled on a back pad for a minute or so before returning to individual drills. When the team period of practice started back up, Richardson returned and took his normal starting reps, showing no signs of any lingering injury affects. He went 2-of-6 in a pair of 7-on-7 red zone periods and 2-of-3 in an 11-on-11 session to end practice. The individual highlight from Richardson on Tuesday, who was working without Michael Pittman Jr. (knee) and Alec Pierce (undisclosed), was a very nice fade touchdown to rookie AD Mitchell, who had separated from Jaylon Jones. Josh Downs was a frequent recipient of Richardson tosses on Tuesday.

This is no surprise to anyone who watched Cleveland last year, but Joe Flacco can still fling it at 39 years old. Flacco had an impressive 7-on-7 red zone period in fitting some balls into tight windows. Again, the downfield nature of the Colts offense shouldn’t have to be altered too much if Flacco is needed for playing time this fall.

A trio of practice viewings this spring has led to a daily notable play from AD Mitchell. The plays from Tuesday was nice fade grab after separating from Jaylon Jones. And then later in practice he caught another ball in the back of the end zone from Anthony Richardson. It’s been consistent days of playmaking from Mitchell in our 3 separate media watchings.

Yes, Anthony Richardson will throw with some Colts pass catchers this offseason. Richardson will meet the media later this week, but Shane Steichen confirmed on Tuesday that Richardson will work with those guys during the month and a half summer break on the horizon. Unlike last year, Richardson took all the starting reps this spring and will begin training camp as the team’s starting quarterback. This is much different than Richardson going 10 practices into camp last year before being named starter.

Michael Pittman Jr. (knee) will remain out this week as the Colts are calling the reason “precautionary” in this spring period. Pittman Jr. banged knees in an OTA practice with Jaylon Jones back on May 22. That makes complete sense, but also is a bummer that Anthony Richardson went into the spring thinking he’d get 9 offense/defense practices with his top wideout. Instead, Pittman exited during the second OTA practice, missing out on the final 7 OTA/minicamp sessions. That’s unfortunate given how much time the two didn’t get together last year.

In last Friday’s OTA practice, second-year safety Daniel Scott suffered a torn Achilles. In beyond unfortunate news, this marks the second straight year Scott has suffered a season-ending injury in the month of May. Scott is a player this staff was extremely high on, and was a reason they had shied away from a veteran free agent signing at safety this offseason. Even though Scott has yet to play a single snap in the NFL, the Colts staff still viewed him as a depth option behind Julian Blackmon. Before this news, safety remained a definite need, in my opinion. And this news should only strengthen that. “We are always looking at stuff,” is all Steichen would offer on if this Scott injury will lead to a move at safety.

For cornerback Dallis Flowers to earn his starting outside cornerback spot back he’s going to have to do it coming off a torn Achilles. Flowers reiterated “I’m good” on several occasions Tuesday when asked about where he’s at physically. In front of the media, Flowers has routinely practiced this spring with no apparent pitch count there. The thought is JuJu Brents probably has a lead for one of the two outside corner spots, with Jaylon Jones competing for Flowers for the other side (when Kenny Moore II is playing nickel). Flowers is part of a young Colts cornerback room which has yet to see the staff add a veteran to this offseason. “We’re going to be lethal,” Flowers said of the corner room on Tuesday. “You all are going to see it.” Shane Steichen said this when asked about the young cornerback room, and not making a veteran move this offseason: “Obviously we drafted the two young guys but with Jaylon Jones, Dallis and JuJu, they are long, rangy guys that are physical when they get up and press. They’ve got good vision. I love those guys. It’s a good room. There’s going to be some good competition there.”

With a little more weight packed on this offseason, Alec Pierce is entering a very critical Year 3. The arrival of AD Mitchell has meant Pierce’s spot as the main outside wideout opposite Michael Pittman Jr. is in real jeopardy. Pierce has been taking some special teams reps this spring, which is a task that 3rd outside wideout (4th behind Josh Downs) must be ready for, if the offensive depth chart leads to that. Pierce said he has put on around 5-ish pounds this offseason (was listed at 211 pounds last year). That comes from the Colts staff wanting Pierce to add some weight in the hopes of improving his play strength. Of course, having a big armed quarterback in Anthony Richardson should help accentuate Pierce’s strength as a deep ball wideout.