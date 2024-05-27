Listen Live
Former Basketball Star and Broadcaster Bill Walton Dies at 71

Published on May 27, 2024

Two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Bill Walton has died of cancer at the age of 71.

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

NEW YORK — If you are a longtime basketball fan, you will know the name Bill Walton. Well, the NBA announced Monday that the California native has died at the age of 71.

In a statement, the organization explained that Walton passed away “following a prolonged battle with cancer.”

Walton played college basketball at UCLA in the 1970s, before eventually playing for teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics in the NBA.

During his career, he won two NBA titles, was elected to the Naismith Hall of Fame, and more.

But, the 6’11” center was not just known for sports. He also protested the Vietnam War, criticized the federal government, and offered unique thoughts when he later moved into broadcasting and color commentary.

Following Walton’s death, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, “What I will remember most about him was his zest for life… I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.”

