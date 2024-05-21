Listen Live
Interview: AJ Foyt Racing’s Sting Ray Robb Talks Indy 500

Published on May 21, 2024

Sting Ray Robb

Source: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment / other

With the ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ fast approaching, special guest Sting Ray Robb stopped by the WIBC studio to discuss the upcoming Indy 500.

The 22-year-old driver from Payette, Idaho, will be competing in his second Indy 500 this Sunday. Driving for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing last year for his rookie year, Robb has since joined A.J. Foyt Racing, the team founded by four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt. Robb has been driving the No. 41 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet for his sophomore season.

During his appearance on the Kendall & Casey Show today, Robb discussed what it’s been like at the track this year, the knowledge he has gained since his first appearance in the Indy 500, what his experience with his new team has been like so far, what it’s like being a young driver, and more!

