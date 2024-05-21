Listen Live
Sports

Tony Stewart Turns 53

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CAR-INDY500-STEWART

Source: MATT CAMPBELL / Getty

Tonight on Beyond the Bricks, we look at famous driver birthdays today. We hear first form Dario Franchitti and his amazing racing career at IMS. We hear audio from his first win in 2007, his second win in 2010, and his final win in 2012. All of which ended under caution. We hear about his love of Jim Clark, and racing history. We also hear a Dario Lucky Charms ad. 

In the second half of the show, we hear about Bob Sweikert. We hear Sweikert’s Indy 500 win in 1955, and the tragic nature around his win, a win that was overshadowed by Bill Vukovich’s death during the race. We hear the victory lane interview with Sweikert, and hear his asking about the crash and who got hurt during the victory lane interview. Mike talks about Charlie Brockman and kissing. We also hear an interview with Tom Carnegie and Bob Sweikert. 

Related Stories

In the final segment of the show, we talk about Tony Stewart. Stewart’s birthday is in May, and we hear a pre-race interview with Stewart in 1996. Stewart talks about his grass roots upbringing, his thoughts on the upcoming race, and more. 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: JAN 06 Texans at Colts 5 items
Kevin Bowen

5 Takeaways From Colts 2024 Schedule

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics 30 items
Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Pitt at Louisville
Kevin Bowen

Colts Made Rare Move In Trading Up For Matt Goncalves

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close