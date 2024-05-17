Listen Live
Scottie Scheffler Arrested Outside Valhalla, PGA Championship Delayed

The Louisville Metro Police Department says a shuttle bus struck and killed a pedestrian.

Published on May 17, 2024

LOUISVILLE, KY — The world’s top-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, was arrested by Louisville police, and the second round of the PGA Championship is delayed following a fatal traffic accident outside the golf club.

Scheffler was not involved in the accident but was placed in handcuffs by a police officer he drove past while trying to enter Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler was booked at the Louisville Metro Corrections on the following charges:

  • Second-degree assault of a police officer
  • Third-degree criminal mischief
  • Reckless driving
  • Disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic

Scheffler has since been released on his own recognisance.

The incident is said to have nothing to do with a shuttle bus that struck and killed a pedestrian trying to cross a road outside the club around 5 a.m. Eastern time.  Police have not publicly identified the man but did say he died at the scene.

